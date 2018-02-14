Judge grants injunction against Indiana wildlife center

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A judge has granted an injunction against owners of an Indiana wildlife center that prevents them from using tiger cubs for public encounters.

The News and Tribune reports that the injunction filed Monday temporarily bans Wildlife in Need owners Tim and Melisa Stark from hosting events where visitors can interact with tiger cubs and have their picture taken.

The ruling also bans the Starks from declawing its big cats and orders them to stop separating cubs from their mothers unless medically necessary.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed last year by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. It alleges the operators have repeatedly violated federal law that protects endangered species.

Tim Stark says he plans to contest the ruling.

