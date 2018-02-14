ISP: Kokomo man shot, killed by police during ‘incident’

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police said deputies from the Wabash and Huntington County Sheriff’s Departments shot and killed a burglary suspect Wednesday afternoon.

State police spokesman Sgt. Tony Slocum said deputies received a tip around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday about the location of a Huntington County burglary suspect. Deputies responded to County Road 400 North near 500 East in Wabash County and located a 29-year-old Kokomo man in a pickup truck in a field. Slocum said the man in the truck appeared to be the suspect.

Slocum said the suspect was armed with a shotgun and some type of “incident” led to three Wabash deputies and one Huntington deputy firing multiple shots at the man.

Paramedics attempted to save the man, but were unsuccessful.

Slocum did not elaborate what led to the officers firing on the suspect or the nature of the burglary the man was wanted for.

State police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting or released the name of the suspect. It’s not clear the procedure of the Wabash and Huntington sheriff’s departments and if the officers were placed on leave as a result of the shooting.

No other details were made available.

The incident is under investigation.