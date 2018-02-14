Indianapolis suburb faces $15.7M bill for Geist park site

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis suburb is looking to pay $15.7 million for land along Geist Reservoir where officials want to build a public park and beach.

A Hamilton County judge set the price that the city of Fishers must pay for the 69-acre site that is the last undeveloped parcel along the lake, which is largely surrounded by expensive homes. Fishers had offered $9.7 million, while Mayor Scott Fadness says the landowners sought $38 million.

Fadness tells The Indianapolis Star that the city will pay the amount set by the judge to establish what will be a valuable community amenity.

Some residents near the park site are worried about increased road and lake congestion.

Fadness says the city will meet with residents once the land purchase is completed.

