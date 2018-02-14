Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill could take effect sooner

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents may be able to buy carryout alcohol on Sundays sooner than first expected.

The House Public Policy Committee made changes to a bill on Tuesday that would move up the effective date of a measure to eliminate a Prohibition-era ban on retail Sunday alcohol sales.

The bill by Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette initially would have taken effect on July 1.

But an amendment by committee Chairman Ben Smaltz, an Auburn Republican, would make it effective immediately, if it is signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The House and Senate have both approved separate bills that would allow stores to sell alcohol on Sunday between noon and 8 p.m.

However, neither chamber has given final approval to either of the bills.

