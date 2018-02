MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Volleyball standout Jessica Dodane will head to Taylor University to continue her volleyball career as the senior signed with the Trojans Wednesday afternoon.

As a senior, Jessica led the Patriots to a 21-10 overall record.

She led Heritage with 212 digs as a senior and tallied 508 for her career. Her 41 aces were second-most for the Patriots last season.