Final Preparations Ahead of the 2018 Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale

The weather is warming up just in time, as the Fort Wayne Boat Show gets ready to kick off in the Coliseum.

This is the 37th year for the Boat show in Fort Wayne, and this year you will find over 60 exhibitors, among those are 20 area marine dealers. Over the last 4 days boats have been put into position, signs have been set up, and the boats have been detailed. This show isn’t just all about boats, if you already have a boat or are just looking for some lake gear, they have all kinds of items from wet suits to wake boards, even piers, docks and boat covers and much more.

Of course with this many items and over 350 boats, the preparation takes a lot of time. Pro Wake Watersports General Manager, Mark Richards, and his team have been hard at work since Monday.

“We moved in Monday morning around 9 o’clock. We’ve got two separate booths, so we brought 16 boats, so we’ve been moving boats in all day Monday, and all day Tuesday. Then you got detailing boats, cleaning them inside and out. Setting up signage and tents and TV’s and lights, It’s a lengthy process.”

Admission to the Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale is $10, and children 12 and under get in free.

The show runs:

Thursday: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Money saving coupons and more information can be found at their website, www.fortwayneboatshow.com