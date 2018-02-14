Authorities: Bodies of 2 ice fishermen found at Indiana pond

FRANKTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two ice fishermen have been recovered from an Indiana pond.

The Madison County sheriff’s department says the bodies were found around midnight Tuesday at Camp Kikthawenund near Frankton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The Madison County coroner’s office identified the men as 44-year-old Ed Bollman and 77-year-old Roger Chezem, both of Anderson. Bollman was an off-duty Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and officials say the men were longtime friends.

Sheriff’s Lt. Darwin Dwiggins says that when the men didn’t return as expected from fishing Tuesday a relative of one of them reported about 9 p.m. that they were missing. A hole was found in the ice and the bodies were recovered by divers following a search.

