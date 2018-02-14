2/13 Prep Basketball Recap

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble topped New Haven to win the NE8 title outright while 1A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested South Adams to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

East Noble, ranked 12th this week in 4A, won at Armstrong Arena 61-55. The Knights finished a perfect 7-0 in NE8 play and are now 18-1 overall.

East Noble was led by Brent Cox with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ali Ali added 15 points while Hayden Jones chipped in with 11 and Michael Bender 10.

Blackhawk Christian topped the visiting Starfires 64-37 behind a balanced effort led by freshman Caleb Furst. Furst paced the Braves with 13 points while Devin Donaldson added 12.

South Adams was led by James Arnold with 17 points and Lars In’t Groen wiht 10.