1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Indianapolis Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on Indianapolis Road north of West Hamilton Road killed one person and left another person with minor injuries, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews were called around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver of a minivan was south on Indianapolis Road when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries.

Police said they do not know why the driver of the minivan went left-of-center.

No other details were released.

The Allen County Coroner is expected to release the name of the deceased victim later this week.