FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne football standout Lukas Fender is taking his talents to the 2-time defending NAIA champ as the lineman signed with Saint Francis while Aamani Wright-Thompson inked with Tiffin on Tuesday.

Fender was a second-team all-SAC selection at offensive tackle this past fall. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 280-pounds.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds Wright-Thompson played both defensive end and tight end for the Generals.