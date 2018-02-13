Warsaw tabs HOFer Bart Curtis as head football coach

WARSAW, Ind. – Warsaw Community Schools is proud to announce the hiring of Bart Curtis as the new Warsaw Community High School football head coach.

Curtis will become the 19th coach of tiger football since 1919. He takes over for Phil Jensen, who retired in December after compiling a school-record 104 wins

over two stints at Warsaw.

Curtis is a 2016 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee who has a career coaching record of 201-102 in 27 seasons overall—the last 11 of which were achieved at Mishawaka where the Cavemen went 90-35.

His Mishawaka teams won six sectional titles as well as regional and semi-state championships in 2012. The teams also won NIC titles in 2009 and 2010 and ended Penn’s 153-game conference win streak with

wins in both the regular season and playoffs during both football seasons.

He has also coached at New Prairie (11 seasons, 84-38 with two sectional championships and one regional title) and Maconaquah (six seasons, 27-29).

Curtis graduated from NorthWood High School in 1982, attended Manchester University from 1982-1985 and Bethel College from 1987-1990. At Mishawaka, he also served as assistant principal.

His son Michael has been an assistant in charge of the offensive line under Coach Jensen at Warsaw.