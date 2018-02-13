TOTW: Central Noble Girls Basketball and Wrestling

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a historic segment of Team of the Week. There are teams of the week this time.

The Central Noble girls basketball clinched a regional title and the wrestling squad is sending four members to the individual state finals and we are proud to honor the Cougars as the Optimum Performance Sports Teams of the Week.

The Cougars topped Hammond Noll on Saturday to advance to semi-state for a second straight year. They will face Frankton on Saturday at Logansport.

Tanner Schoeff, Austin Moore, Giran Kunkel and Levi Leffers will all compete down in Indianapolis for the state wrestling meet that starts on Friday.