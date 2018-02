FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the area’s top defensive linemen will continue his career at Marian University as South Side senior Isaac Johnson signed with the Knights on Tuesday.

Johnson tallied a team-best 11 sacks last fall for the Archers. He had 44 total tackles and was named first team All-SAC.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.