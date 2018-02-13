Pride for Asian-American skaters as they take to Olympic ice

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) Asian-Americans are taking center ice during the figure-skating competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

While there have been Asian-American skaters representing the United States at past Olympics, it’s never been like this – half of the 14 members of the team are Asian-American.

It’s a heady moment for many, especially because Asian-Americans as a minority group have long faced stereotypes of being more about books and brains than anything else.

In this year’s games, much of the hoopla around possibly winning a medal has focused on Nathan Chen.

He’s considered a front-runner in the individual men’s event. That’s even though he got off to a rough start by finishing fourth in the men’s short program for the team event after an uncharacteristic fall during a triple axel.

—

