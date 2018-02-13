Officers raid home, find drugs and guns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people are facing drug charges after police found marijuana and edible drugs inside a home. After an investigation, the Gang Unit and SWAT team searched a home in the 2100 block of Crescent Avenue near Forest Park Elementary around 3:45 p.m. Monday, February 12.

Once inside, officers found various drugs including: over 3,200 grams of marijuana, over 280 grams of edibles, more than $14,000 in cash and five different firearms.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Turnwald and 23-year-old Caleb Lloyd. Turnwald is facing charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Lloyd is facing a charge of maintaining common nuisance.