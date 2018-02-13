North Pointe Dental care offers free service on April 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) North Pointe Dental Care is offering the community free dental service for one day. On Saturday April 14, Dr. Angela Coleman, Dr. Andrew Orman and their team are putting on Free Dentistry Day.

This includes free cleanings, fillings and extractions. The special will only allow one service per person.

“We look forward to helping our neighbors, counterparts and those in our community, and we greatly appreciate your assistance,” North Pointe Dental Care.

North Pointe Dental is located on 10505 Lima Road. For questions related to the Free Dentistry Day, call the office at (260) 484-9248.