New burger spot BurgerFi offering free food for ‘Grand Opening’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than two months after it opened in Fort Wayne, gourmet burger eatery BurgerFi will hold official grand opening this weekend at its north Fort Wayne location.

It will mark the occasion by offering free food to eaters.

BurgerFi opened Dec. 11 at 7777 Coldwater Road, in the strip mall with Salsa Grille and Courtney’s Bakery just north of Cook Road. It serves a variety of craft burgers, hand-cut fries and onion rings, and a proprietary Veggie Burger. The products do not include steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.

Guests will get to taste those offerings at the restaurant’s “official grand opening” Friday through Sunday. The eater will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. throghout the weekend.

On Friday, BurgerFi will offer a free order of French fries with the purchase of a burger or beef dog. On Saturday, the first 100 guests to arrive at BurgerFi will be treated to a free cheeseburger. Finally, on Sunday, younger guests will receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a burger, fry and drink.

BurgerFi is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.