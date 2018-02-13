Mayor to discuss Fort Wayne’s ‘rise’ in State of the City Address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is set to deliver his 2018 State of the City Address.

Henry will address the city at noon Wednesday from the Grand Wayne Center. He’s expected to highlight the successes Fort Wayne enjoyed in 2017 and look ahead to plans for the city for 2018.

The theme for the speech is “Fort Wayne – On the Rise.”

The mayor’s State of the City Address is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. and a reception will follow the speech.

WANE-TV NewsChannel 15 will air the speech live on air and online at wane.com. The speech will replace the News at Noon.