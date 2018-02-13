Man accused of killing Colts player, Uber driver in crash now facing additional charges in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe will now face additional charges stemming from a previous arrest.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office announced the new charges Tuesday in connection to a previous arrest of Manuel Orrego-Savala in Boone County in 2017.

Orrego-Savala now faces charges of perjury, forgery, identity deception and false informing after officials said he gave them false information during an arrest in March.

Orrego-Savala already faces charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of at least .15 in the connection to the February 4 deaths of Edwin Jackson and Jeff Monroe.

It was reported that after striking the two, Orrego-Savala fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by a responding officer on a nearby off-ramp following a pursuit.

When he was taken in, court documents described him as “his overall demeanor showing no concern or remorse for the victims of the crash.”

He had previously used an alias of Alex Gonsales Cabrera to avoid detection, as he’d previously been deported multiple times.

He also faces federal charges for re-entering the country after being deported.

He was previously convicted of driving under the influence in Redwood City, California in 2005.

ICE previously provided this immigration history for Orrego-Savala:

On or about July 1, 2004: He entered the country illegally without inspection

Oct. 27, 2006: ICE deportation officers arrested him in San Francisco for being an alien present without permission or parole

Nov. 28, 2006: He was transported to the Eloy (Arizona) Detention Facility

Dec. 20, 2006: He was ordered to be removed to Guatemala by an immigration judge in Eloy, Arizona

Jan. 17, 2007: He was removed to Guatemala

March 26, 2009: He was arrested by deportation officers in San Francisco

May 12, 2009: He was removed to Guatemala by ICE officers in Phoenix

Police say Orrego-Savala had a BAC of .239 after the crash that killed the two men. He gave investigators a Mexican Consulate Identification Card and used the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales, the same name he used when he was arrested in Boone County in 2017.

He has a court date in Marion County on March 27.