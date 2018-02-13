ISP to Delphi killer: ‘Your day will come’

Related Coverage On the Trail: One Year Later

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – A year ago Tuesday teens Abby Williams and Libby German began their walk on one of Delphi’s many trails. They never to returned home. Their bodies were found a day later.

Tuesday afternoon Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stood in the same spot.

“It’s a very uncomfortable feeling,” Carter said.

But Carter said he didn’t want the press conference to be anywhere else– come rain, sleet, snow or shine. One year later Carter didn’t have any new breaks in the case to announce.

With more than 30,000 tips and counting, Carter knows that break police need will happen.

“I don’t think there are multiple pieces to the puzzle ladies and gentlemen,” Carter said. “I think there’s one piece and it’s having that one individual that has the strength to say that was my brother or that was my dad.”

When asked about any scientific evidence, Carter was tight lipped.

“The science piece I’m going to keep very close to the vest,” Carder said. “Very close to the vest.

The investigators on this case have delayed retirement, holidays and family time. Carter told the killer his day will come..

“It’s personal to me because those two young girls were everybody’s daughters,” Carter said. “In this beautiful place that represents the very best of humanity, and look what happened.”

