Hidden History: The Higgins Boat and LST 325’s

Evansville,Ind. (WEHT) – African Americans helped build the Higgins Boat that transported troops to shore in World War Two. Andrew Jackson Higgins invented the landing craft. It was paired with the LST 325 boat built in Evansville. The boats played a major role in helping the United States win the war.

After receiving a government contract to construct the fleet, Higgins went to the African American community in New Orleans and had the boats built on city streets. He paid his workers the same wage regardless of their race.