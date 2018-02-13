Hidden History: La Amistad

New Haven, CT. (WTNH) – La Amistad was a slave ship caught in the middle of an international controversy during the 1890’s. The ship was holding slaves that were to be sold in the U.S. During the voyage the captives revolted, killing some of the crew members.

Once the ship was captured by the U.S.S. Washington, a long court battle ensued to decide the captives’ fate. It’s a case that made it all the way to the Supreme Court setting a precedent. Now, that very ship is teaching future generations about the history of the Atlantic Slave trade and the revolt itself.