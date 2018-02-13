Good as Gold; White soars to 3rd Olympic halfpipe title

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men’s halfpipe, slicing through the gray South Korean sky on Wednesday to post a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.

The 31-year-old White trailed Japan’s Ayumu Hirano going into the last of the three runs in the 12-man final, but put together a daring set that included consecutive 1440-degree spins. The Flying Tomato threw his board in the air when his winning score flashed, setting off a delirious celebration.

Hirano, who vaulted into the lead during his second run with a score of 95.25, took silver. Australia’s Scotty James earned bronze.

White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics. Speedskater Bonnie Blair won gold in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.

