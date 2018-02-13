Fort Wayne’s Thompson named ECHL Player of Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL announced Tuesday that Komet left winger Garrett Thompson has been named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the period of Feb. 5-11.

Thompson scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in four games. The winger had points in three of the four games and led the ECHL with +8 as the Komets were 3-0-1 for the week.

The Traverse City, Michigan native earned a pair of assists in Fort Wayne’s 9-3 win against Wichita Wednesday, registered his second four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists in an 8-4 win against Wichita Friday and dished two helpers in a 5-1 victory at Quad City Saturday.

Thompson ranks second on the Komets with a career season high 21 goals and 53 points in 46 games. Thompson has scored points in nine of the last 11 games (6g, 2a, 18pts) helping the Komets to a 9-1-1 record during the period.

This week the Komets will skate three games in four nights. Central division and intrastate rival Indy Fuel visits for a 7:30pm Wednesday. Friday the Komets travel to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:05pm. Saturday the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30pm.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday— Wednesday night is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Fuel. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.