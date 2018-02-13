Ex-Notre Dame employee pleads guilty in $200,000 theft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A former University of Notre Dame employee accused of taking about $200,000 from the law school’s Clinical Law Center has pleaded guilty in the case.

Jennifer Ihns is awaiting sentencing April 13 after entering a plea last week to charges including forgery and theft. The 44-year-old will be required to pay $199,000 in restitution to Notre Dame.

The South Bend Tribune reports an internal audit performed by the university in 2016 of the Clinical Law Center’s financial accounts revealed what prosecutors described as widespread evidence of improper handling of clinic funds.

The thefts allegedly took place from 2009 to 2016. Court documents say that at times Ihns altered scanned check images to hide the thefts.

WNDU-TV reports her trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.