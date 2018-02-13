Coffee shop set to open in old Flashback Landing location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown business Utopian Coffee is set to move from its current location on Pearl St. to the former Flashback location on W. Columbia St.

In a release, Utopian Coffee Brendon Maxwell stressed the importance of The Landing project in the early stages of development.

“We’ve been roasting downtown for years and we’re honored and excited to be a part of The Landing, which is such a significant development for Northeast Indiana,” Maxwell said.

The business operates out of a building, around the corner from the new location, at 222 Pearl St., west of Harrison St.

The people with Utopian Coffee work with farmers overseas to develop their products and distribute the product in the United States. Maxwell visited Colombia last summer to help a farm convert cocaine plants to coffee.

The coffee shop is a new undertaking for Utopian Coffee.

We’ve had so much great support throughout the years, so it’s really fun for us to create a space for people to come downtown to The Landing, see the roasting process, and hear the stories of the farmers and how their support is helping to impact lives,” Maxwell added.

The business replaces Flashback which closed at the start of the new year. No word yet on when the business will open.

The announcement also follows the opening of Nawa, a new-to-the-city Asian fusion restaurant on The Landing.