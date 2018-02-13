Allen Co. Highway Department to install stop signs on Lower Huntington Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Highway Department will install stop signs on Lower Huntington Road. Stop signs will be placed on Lower Huntington Road to stop traffic as it approaches the intersection with Aboite Road.

The signs currently on Aboite Road will be removed and drivers will no longer have to stop at the Lower Huntington Road intersection. The Allen County Board of Commissioners signed an ordinance Friday, February 2 to have the stop control at the intersection changed.

Due to the recent construction of Lafayette Center Road, the intersection was closed. Since then Lower Huntington Road has seen significantly less traffic through the intersection at Aboite Road.

Now the road has become the primary route at the intersection. The new stop control configuration will allow Aboite Road traffic to be more free-flowing.