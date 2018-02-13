The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (10) 21-0 324 1
2. S. Bend Riley (3) 19-0 298 2
3. New Albany (4) 19-1 292 3
4. Floyd Central 18-1 234 4
5. Bloomington South 20-2 204 5
6. Indpls Cathedral 17-3 134 7
7. Zionsville 15-3 121 10
8. Jeffersonville 17-3 94 NR
9. Indpls Ben Davis 17-5 83 8
10. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 76 6
Others receiving votes:
Chesterton 62. E. Noble 44. Carmel 34. Center Grove 20. Lawrence North 14. Carroll (Allen) 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Castle (14) 18-2 332 2
2. Indianapolis Attucks 13-4 256 4
3. Culver Academy (2) 12-5 238 3
4. Ev. Bosse (1) 15-4 224 5
5. Evansville Memorial 14-3 197 6
6. Tri-West 16-3 157 1
7. Danville 14-4 112 7
8. Princeton 16-3 98 8
9. Silver Creek 14-4 84 10
10. Indpls Brebeuf 12-7 80 NR
Others receiving votes:
Mishawaka Marian 64. W. Lafayette 44. Beech Grove 38. Hammond 32. Greensburg 27. Heritage Hills 21. Edgewood 15. Ev. Reitz 8. Marion 7. Fairfield 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Covington (9) 18-1 306 1
2. Westview (3) 17-1 302 2
3. LaVille (4) 20-0 240 3
4. Frankton 17-3 229 4
5. Tipton 14-2 197 5
6. Paoli (1) 16-1 133 8
7. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19-1 130 9
8. Henryville 17-3 127 10
9. Linton-Stockton 18-3 117 6
10. Indpls Howe 15-6 96 NR
Others receiving votes:
Oak Hill 90. Forest Park 43. Clinton Prairie 18. Andrean 12.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. University (11) 17-1 326 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 17-1 314 2
3. Morristown 20-1 233 4
4. Barr-Reeve 16-3 229 3
5. Southwood 15-3 217 5
6. Tri-County 16-2 171 6
7. Gary 21st Century 16-5 141 7
8. Tindley 14-7 135 8
9. Covenant Christian 17-1 80 9
10. Hauser 14-6 66 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 52. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 22. Wood Memorial 20. Christian Academy 7.
2/13 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: