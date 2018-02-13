18-year-old critically hurt in Butler crash

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – One man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday night.

Police responded to State Road 8 and State Road 1 near Butler around 8:30.

Investigators said Nikalys McKean, 18, Auburn, was driving north on State Road 1 and failed to stop at a stop sign at State Road 8.

Judy Watson, 65, St. Joe, was driving east on State Road 8 and hit the side of McKean’s car, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department.

Both vehicles went off the road and ended up in a field near the intersection.

Watson was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Medics took McKean to a hospital in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation.