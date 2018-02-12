Tipped semi shuts down I-69 lane

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A lane of Interstate 69 through DeKalb County was closed for several hours Monday after a semi rolled over and became ensnarled on a guardrail.

Police and medics were called around 11:20 a.m. to the 334 mile marker of Interstate 69, near the U.S. 6 interstate in Waterloo, on a report of a two-semi crash there. Crews arrived to find a semi tipped onto the guardrail in the median of the interstate, blocking the left southbound lane.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department report, John C. Blevins of Coldwater, Michigan, was driving a 2012 International semi cab and reportedly following too closely behind a 5-ton Cat flatbed driven by Kevin M. Foster of Warsaw, Ohio. The report said when Blevins saw the flatbed in front of him, he swerved left to avoid hitting in, then over-corrected to the left and drove into the guardrail.

The semi damaged some 200 feet of guardrail before it rolled over onto its driver’s side, the report said.

Blevins refused medical treatment at the scene. Foster was not hurt.

The downed semi blocked the left southbound lane of the interstate, totaled. The left lane of the interstate was closed for several hours while a towing company removed the semi cab and its trailer, police said.

Police said the Cat flatbed sustained less than $300 damage.