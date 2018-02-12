Students appear to threaten teachers, bishop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several students at a Fort Wayne high school will face disciplinary action after the school was alerted to a group conversation on the social media app SnapChat in which the students appeared to threaten to shoot teachers – and Bishop Kevin Rhoades.

A concerned parent reached out to NewsChannel 15 after discovering a conversation in which a group of Bishop Luers students used threatening language that targeted at least four different teachers. At least five different students appeared to make violent comments during the conversation.

The conversation – pictured in photographs shared with NewsChannel 15 – began with a student asking who took their pullover – and another replying, “Someone better give it back before he shoots up the school.”

The discussion escalated into talk about which teacher they would shoot first – naming four different teachers – and saying they’d get bonus points for hitting the bishop, presumably Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne of Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese. The students also made vulgar comments about a girl getting raped and murdered, saying, “We’re going to hell for his.”

NewsChannel 15 reached about to Bishop Luers, which forwarded us to the diocese. Diocese Communications Director Stephanie Patka said she could not release any specific information other than to say the diocese was not pursuing any criminal charges. Patka said it’s a disciplinary issue and no criminal charges would be filed.

Patka would not say what sort of disciplinary actions the school would take with the students.

Fort Wayne Police confirmed that a police report had been filed but the department refused to release it, citing an ongoing investigation.

