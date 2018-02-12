Seven Saints sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lucas Lehrman, Carson Pocock, Joshua Smith-Goheen Jr., Michael Sundahl, Sydnee Trahin, Jake Vanek, and Travis Workman all put pen to paper Monday afternoon at Bishop Dwenger.

Lehrman will play basketball at Indiana Tech.

Pocock will run track and cross country at IU-Kokomo.

Smith-Goheen Jr. will wrestle at Indiana Tech.

Sundahl will play baseball at Mount St. Joseph University.

Trahin will swim at the University of Indianapolis.

Vanek will play baseball at Heidelberg University.

Workman will play baseball at Indiana Tech.