Police search for suspect in killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted in the November 2017 death of a man shot to death outside a home just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Nickolas F. McKinley, 24, is charged with Reckless Homicide in the Nov. 7 death of Javon Sims. Police said Sims was standing outside a home at 2907 Smith St. around 1:10 a.m. when someone shot him.

Paramedics and police responded to the area and found Sims suffering from gunshots wounds. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but later died.

Police said investigators were talking to people in the area in an effort to get more information about what happened. No suspect information was available at the time, and police had not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting or established a motive.

On Monday then, police said McKinley was wanted in Sims’ death. It’s not clear how detectives tied McKinley to the crime.

McKinley is described as a black man, 5-feet-10 and 300 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair with a full beard and no mustache. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKinley is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.