Police: Body of infant found buried in yard

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of an infant has been found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio and the death is under investigation.

Riverside police say there are no immediate suspects in what is currently listed on police records as an investigation of corpse abuse. The Montgomery County coroner’s office says no cause of death has been determined.

Police say officers went to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a dead infant and found the baby’s body buried behind a residence. Authorities say the body was discovered with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.