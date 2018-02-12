North Korea leader impressed with South’s delegation welcome

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is important to continue a reconciliatory mood between the Koreas and expressed satisfaction with the North Korean delegation’s visit to the South, in his first remarks since the high-level guests led by his sister returned to the North.

The North’s state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that Kim was impressed with Seoul’s welcome and treatment of the high-level delegation.

Kim emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue between two Koreas, according to the North’s official news agency.

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who extended an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang in the near future.

Moon didn’t immediately accept the North Korean offer.

He said the Koreas should create an environment so that a meeting of the two leaders could take place and called for a quick resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.