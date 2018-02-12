North Korea leader impressed South’s welcoming of delegation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it is important to continue a reconciliatory mood between the Koreas.

The North’s state-owned Korean Central News agency reported Tuesday that Kim was impressed with Seoul’s welcome of a high-level delegation that returned to Pyongyang after a three-day visit to the South during the Olympics.

North Korea sent its nominal head of state and Kim’s sister, who extended an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang in the near future.

Moon didn’t immediately accept the North Korean offer.

He said the Koreas should create an environment so that a meeting of the two leaders could take place and called for a quick resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.