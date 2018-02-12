Man walks away after rollover crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man went off the road and hit a pole early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 8300 block of Maysville Road just after 2 a.m. When they got there, they found a vehicle flipped on its top off the side of the road.

Officers at the scene said the vehicle went off the road near the Golden Years Homestead retirement community. The vehicle then hit a guardrail before crashing into a power pole and flipping into a ditch.

Police did not initially find anyone inside the vehicle or near the crash. After searching the area, they eventually found the driver who had walked away from the crash.

Medics responded to check the man out, but he denied medical services and did not have any serious injuries.

The crash downed several power lines and snapped a pole in half. Maysville Road was closed between Kennedy Drive and Long Road while crews worked to repair the pole and lines.

Crews also had to call a wrecker to pick the vehicle up and lift it over the guardrail.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The incident is under investigation.