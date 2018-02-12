Mad Ants trade Fair for Dukan, rights to Sims

ORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today they have acquired forward Duje Dukan and the returning player rights of forward Henry Sims from the Windy City Bulls in exchange for forward CJ Fair.

Dukan has appeared in 15 games this season for Windy City. He is averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in his second season with the Bulls.

Dukan will wear No. 32 for the Mad Ants.

From 2010-15, the 6-foot-10 forward played in 97 games for the University of Wisconsin. In his last game with the Badgers, he scored five points in 10 minutes in the National Championship against Duke.

Born in Croatia and raised in the Chicago area, Dukan spent the summer of 2011 playing with the Croatian National Team in the U-20 European Championships in Bilbao, Spain.

Sims has played four years with four different teams since entering the NBA G League in 2012. His last stint was with the Salt Lake City Stars in the 2016-17 season. The former Georgetown University big man also played for the Grand Rapids Drive (2015-16), Canton Charge (2013-14) and Erie Bayhawks (2012-13).

Tune in to the 2018 NBA G League Slam Dunk Contest presented by Verizon on Sunday, Feb. 18 to see DeQuan Jones represent the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Mad Ants will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Wisconsin. Tip is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Facebook.