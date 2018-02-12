Hidden History: The Lee Sisters

Memphis, TN (WATN) – Seven sisters from Memphis, Tennessee gained national recognition as the “most arrested civil rights family” in 1965. The Lee sisters were arrested 17 times for taking part in protests throughout Memphis, but other family members were also present at the March on Washington, the March in Selma, and the March against Fear in Mississippi.

This family has a legacy of fighting for equality and has mementos from some of the most historic civil rights events in history. Now the sisters are being honored by the state of Tennessee for their fight against injustice.