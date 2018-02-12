Hidden History: Gold Star Mothers

Washington, D.C. (WNCN) – The recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture has an exhibit that showcases Gold Star families. A curator for the museum highlights one story of an African American mother who lost her son during World War One but wasn’t afforded the same benefits and privileges because of her race. As the curator explains, even when a soldier who fought for America lost his life, his loved ones were still discriminated against because of the color of their skin.

