Hidden History: Fox Lake

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – As the old saying goes, “home is where the heart is.” Along the banks of a hidden gem near Angola, the heart of these homes lies in their history. Fox Lake is a community born in an era of racism and segregation. Wilson Drive is the main artery that runs through the heart of Fox Lake. It has a special place in the hearts of African-American Hoosiers.

The street was dedicated to “the Father of Fox Lake”. Carl Wilson Sr. and his wife Mamie helped create a sanctuary of sorts for black people in the Midwest. Wilson built the first of three cottages on Fox Lake in the late 1920’s. In those days, there were not many safe vacation spots for blacks, but Fox Lake was different. It was a place families could swim, fish, boat and ride horses. Those luxuries were only afforded to white and well-off black families at the time.

“Originally, there was no other place,” said Kathy Carr. “African Americans were not welcome,” Carr is the grand daughter of Wilson Sr. Her father, Carl Wilson Jr. carried on the family’s legacy. “You know every time we go there, we go down Wilson drive and Wilson is the family name,” said Carr. “You just feel like… we’re home.”

“Here is a secret around Fort Wayne that we don’t know much about primarily for African Americans to go up to the lake, said Ron Knox. “And they came from Cincinnati Detroit. These were affluent people who wanted to go to the lake to relax.”

Fox Lake landed a spot in the Negro Motorist Green Book – a travel guide created in the 193’0s. It lists Mar Fran Motel as a place for lodging and Pryor’s Country Place, a popular bed and breakfast. Pryor’s Place sits vacant now on a large plot of land and recently made Indiana Landmark’s 10 Most Endangered list. It has its own hidden history.

“Supposedly there was a distillery during the time of prohibition down towards the lake and the alcohol was pumped up to the house and they would invite people in there,” said Carol Karst Wasson. She grew up in Angola and now lives in a Fox Lake Cottage. She remembers being told to avoid the area. “It was an African American community,” said Karst Wasson. “Growing up in the late 60’s and 70’s here, there was still kind of a off-limits I guess you would say, approach to it.”

In the early 90’s the demographics at Fox Lake began to change. The first white family bought a home here – despite resistance from residents who wanted to preserve the black heritage. “This one is in Indiana and it’s the only one in Indiana and it’s still here,” said Karst Wasson. “And it’s still primarily African American. I feel very privileged to be a part of it and it’s my hope to help preserve it.”

There was perhaps no one more dedicated to preserving it than Carl Wilson Junior “the son of Fox Lake”. Wilson and his wife Gloria bought a cottage overlooking the original three cottages built by his father. He was a historian of sorts. “Oh my goodness,” said Knox. “He brought Tuskegee airman up there, re-enactments and he brought the Buffalo Soldiers. I think a re-enactment of Harriet Tubman up there too.”

Wilson Died nearly eight years ago but his legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren. They’ve made it their mission to share Fox Lake’s hidden history with future generations. “I think there’s a perception that often times African Americans did not go to the lake, said Karr. “It was just a new experience that you want your children to have like other children have.”

Fox Lake is on the National Registry of Historic places. There are 100 homes in this area now… and nearly 80 are owned by African-Americans.

Hidden History: Fox Lake Resort in Angola Mamie Wilson and her husband Carl Wilson, Sr. who is known as the "Father of Fox Lake." Courtesy: the Wilson Family. Carl Wilson Jr. and his wife Gloria. The first cottage built in the 1920's by Carl Wilson Sr. Courtesy: the Wilson Family Fox Lake vacationers in the 1930s. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Fox Lake swimmers in 1967. Courtesy: the Wilson family. The old Fox Lake clubhouse. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Horseback riding at Fox Lake in 1939. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Fox Lake summer youth camp in 2001. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Weenie roast at Fox Lake in 1936. Courtesy: the Wilson family. A Fox Lake cottage on Wilson Drive in 1950. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Fox lake resident, Albert Pryor, son of an original Buffalo Soldier. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Two women outside of the Mar-fran Motel in 1960. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Inside the Fox Lake clubhouse in 1950. Courtesy: the Wilson family. Landmark in Fox Lake honoring the community's place on the National Register of Historic places. The main thoroughfare in Fox Lake is dedicated to Carl Wilson Sr. and his wife Mamie. Carl Wilson Jr. and his wife Gloria in front of their Fox Lake home. The home once owned by Carl Wilson Jr. which overlooks the three original cottages built by his father, Carl Wilson Sr. Carl Wilson Jr. and his wife Gloria vacationing at Fox Lake. Carl Wilson Jr. organized a reenactment of the Buffalo Soldiers at Fox Lake. Courtesy: the Wilson family.