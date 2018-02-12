Hidden History: African Americans in World War Two

Washington D.C. (WNCN) – More than 100,000 African Americans served in World War Two including famous segregated units like the Tuskegee Airmen. While abroad they worked to defeat Nazi Germany and the Japanese Empire, but what happened when they returned home?

The country was still very racially segregated and these soldiers were often treated like second class citizens. One of those who fought in the war was Medgar Evers. After he returned, he applied to the University of Mississippi Law School but was rejected because of his race. He did it as a test case for the NAACP. Evers continued to fight for equality as he fought on the battlefield in Normandy but was ultimately assassinated outside of his home in 1963.