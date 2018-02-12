Embassy Theatre ranked among world’s top theaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A music industry trade publication has named the Embassy Theatre to its Top 200 rankings. According to Pollstar’s 2017 Top 200 Theatre Venues, the Embassy Theatre is the highest ranking Indiana theater. Pollstar ranked the Embassy #107 in the world, based on 71,609 single tickets sold in 2017.

“The Embassy Theatre’s board of directors, donors, staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly in welcoming Northeast Indiana audiences,” said Kelly Updike, president and CEO. “This ranking is a testament to the community’s support and their love for the Embassy. It is an honor to share the recognition with other theaters around the world. It is a very fitting recognition as we celebrate our 90th anniversary in 2018.”

The rankings for other Indiana theaters include the Morris Performing Arts Center (South Bend) at #114 with 64,968 tickets sold; Old National Events Plaza (Evansville) at #155 with 40,343 tickets sold; Honeywell Center (Wabash) at #178 with 33,013 tickets sold; and The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Hammond) at #183 with 32,137 tickets sold.

In a separate ranking, Pollstar’s 2017 Top 200 Arena Venues, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ranked #154 with 85,371 tickets sold.