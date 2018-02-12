Democrat proposes legislative study of child welfare agency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker is sponsoring a measure that could create a special legislative committee to investigate problems in Indiana’s embattled child welfare agency.

A non-binding resolution by state Sen. Eddie Melton of Merrillville calls for a study of “issues related to the Department of Child Services.”

Melton presented it on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Family and Children Services committee, though it was not put up for a vote.

Indiana’s child welfare agency has been subject to intense scrutiny since the departure of former director Mary Beth Bonaventura. She accused Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration of making service cuts and management changes that “all but ensure children will die.”

The Republican governor brought on an outside consultant to conduct a probe of the agency.

