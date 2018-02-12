City clerk accuses mayor of retaliation, bullying

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling has accused Mayor Tom Henry of bullying and retaliating against her because her office ticketed his city-owned vehicle because it had expired license plates.

According to Keesling, a Parking Control Officer saw the vehicle parked in the Citizen’s Square parking lot on Feb. 6 and realized the temporary license plate was expired. The officer, realizing it may have been the mayor’s vehicle, called Keesling to ask how to proceed. Keesling told the officer to write the ticket.

Keesling said the Mayor was upset after the car was ticketed. After the two exchanged words, the mayor decided to re-assign parking spots at Citizens Square, moving Keesling to a different spot. She believes Mayor Henry did this in retaliation for the ticket.

Keesling released a series of related emails between herself, Henry and several other city officials. In the messages, which were dated Feb. 6, the Mayor asks Keesling to return her parking pass and indicates parking will be reassigned.

She said arranged a meeting on Feb. 8 with Henry in an effort to deescalate the tension. During that meeting, Keesling said she was threatened and told several times the mayor was retaliating against her.

“I saw a dark side of Mayor Henry,” said Keesling in a press release. “He tried to bully me by aggressively retaliating against me for doing the right thing.”

Keesling said Henry told her, “I can do whatever I want; it’s my building” and that she felt “contempt and disrespect as an elected official and a woman.”

City spokesman John Perlich acknowledged that there was a disagreement between Keesling and Henry, however denies that the Mayor is abusing his power. Perlich said Henry and Keesling have had a “positive working relationship since she became clerk.”

He released the following statement:

Mayor Henry was disappointed by a recent ticket that was issued to a City of Fort Wayne vehicle that’s been assigned to him. The City took possession of the vehicle in Nov. 2017 with a temporary license plate. The plate had an expiration date of 12-24-17. The City did not receive the permanent license plate until after the temporary plate had expired. The City Clerk’s office was aware of the situation and that the permanent plate would be arriving soon, which it did last week, the same day a ticket was issued.