Addison Agen holding meet and greet at Women’s Expo

Related Coverage Addison Agen talks about life after The Voice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Addison Agen, the Fort Wayne teen who starred on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” will meet with fans at the upcoming Fort Wayne Women’s Expo.

Addison will hold a meet and greet at the Expo, set for Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Memorial Coliseum. Addison will sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans from 1-3 p.m. at the show.

The Fort Wayne Women’s Expo invites guests to enjoy fashion, fun and shopping. The event includes a mix of artisans, boutiques, and companies, featuring free samples, spa treatments, tastings, beauty, home products, fashion shows, shopping, wellness talks and demonstrations, and more.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.

Addison rose to national fame on “The Voice,” finishing as runner-up. The Concordia Lutheran High School student is currently working on her own album. She performed two sold-out shows at Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre this month, and joined the bill for the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular at the Memorial Coliseum. She’s also set to perform a solo concert in Ryan Concert Hall at Trine University on Saturday, March 10, and during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn in September.