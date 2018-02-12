2/12 Prep Basketball Recap

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble nipped Columbia City in overtime at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops action on Monday evening.
West Noble, who won 64-59, improves to 9-9 with the win while Columbia City falls to 8-13.
