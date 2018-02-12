2/12 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two-thirds of the way through the season and the Komets have established themselves as one of the teams to beat the ECHL’s Western Conference after another stellar week of hockey.

The Komets earned 7 points in 4 games last week, and are now 6-0-1 in their last 7 games.

Trevor Cheek scored in all four games for the Komets last week as the K’s outscored opponents 26-12.

Click on the VIDEO to see The News-Sentinel’s Blake Sebring chat with WANE sports director Glenn Marini for this week’s show!