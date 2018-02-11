Women’s giant slalom postponed because of strong winds

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The women’s giant slalom has been postponed because of strong wind, the second Alpine skiing race called off at the Olympics.

The giant slalom, which was set to be U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin’s first event of these Winter Games, was put off to another day about three hours before it was scheduled to begin Monday.

A new date was not announced immediately.

The race that was supposed to open the Alpine schedule Sunday, the men’s downhill, was moved to Thursday because of dangerous wind.