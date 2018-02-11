Senate to debate immigration, but Trump is the question mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will open up a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the “Dreamer” immigrants on Monday. But the most influential voice in the conversation may be on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue — President Donald Trump.

If the aim is to pass a legislative solution soon, Trump remains a crucial and, at times, complicating player. His day-to-day turnabouts on the issues have confounded both Democrats and Republicans and led some to urge the White House to minimize his role in the debate.

Yet his ultimate support will be vital if Congress is to overcome election-year pressures against compromise.